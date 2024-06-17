LimeWire (LMWR) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $103.28 million and $5.38 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LimeWire

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 679,711,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,575,388 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 679,711,935 with 287,575,388.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.38006142 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $5,464,984.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

