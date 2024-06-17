Linkage Global Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 17th (NASDAQ:LGCB)

Linkage Global’s (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 17th. Linkage Global had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 19th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Linkage Global Price Performance

Shares of Linkage Global stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04. Linkage Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

Get Linkage Global alerts:

Linkage Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Linkage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linkage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.