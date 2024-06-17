Linkage Global Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 17th (NASDAQ:LGCB)

Linkage Global’s (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 17th. Linkage Global had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 19th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Linkage Global Price Performance
Shares of Linkage Global stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04. Linkage Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.
Linkage Global Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Linkage Global
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Linkage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linkage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.