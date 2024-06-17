Lisk Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $142.73 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $142.73 million and $11.74 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000648 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001007 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

