Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells C$5,070,380.25 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25.

Kieran Barry Columb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 5,500 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.00, for a total value of C$891,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 13,100 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.12, for a total value of C$2,058,249.73.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$1,500,000.00.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of L stock opened at C$156.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$154.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$142.56. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1-year low of C$110.52 and a 1-year high of C$164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.29 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.3923706 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.513 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on L shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$162.43.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

