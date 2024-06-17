Lonn Bate Purchases 20,000 Shares of High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Stock

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lonn Bate bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services stock opened at C$1.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.97. High Arctic Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.95 and a twelve month high of C$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.19.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.01 million for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.