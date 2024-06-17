Loop Capital Lowers Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $63.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $86.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.56.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 50.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $2,477,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,166,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $72,730,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.