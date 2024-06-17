Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.58

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.58 and last traded at C$8.58, with a volume of 8300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.

Los Andes Copper Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 33.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$292.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren Philip Gilman purchased 4,700 shares of Los Andes Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.00 per share, with a total value of C$51,700.00. Insiders own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

