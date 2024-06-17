Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.58

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.58 and last traded at C$8.58, with a volume of 8300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 33.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$292.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.93.
In related news, Director Warren Philip Gilman purchased 4,700 shares of Los Andes Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.00 per share, with a total value of C$51,700.00. Insiders own 49.28% of the company’s stock.
Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.
