Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $357.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $433.06.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $306.01 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $293.03 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 39,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

