M3 Advisory Group LLC Invests $262,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,291,000 after purchasing an additional 138,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,881,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,463,000 after purchasing an additional 283,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $559,435,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.29. 1,777,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.07. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

