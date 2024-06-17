M3 Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 0.9% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 55,669 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 816,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after acquiring an additional 237,314 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,870 shares. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.