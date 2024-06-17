M3 Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Sage Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.25. The company had a trading volume of 453,379 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
