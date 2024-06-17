M3 Advisory Group LLC Takes $431,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.50. 6,628,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,503,784. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

