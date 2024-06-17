Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) VP Sells $570,000.00 in Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $277.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of -0.41. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $299.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $381.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

