MAGA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $62.52 Million (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. One MAGA token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGA has a market cap of $78.58 million and approximately $62.52 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAGA has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MAGA Profile

MAGA’s genesis date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. The official website for MAGA is maga-hat.vip. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00024446 USD and is down -15.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $49,773,849.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

