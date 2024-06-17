Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Oscar Fanjul Sells 6,000 Shares

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,445. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.15. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.35 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,917,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,046,079,000 after acquiring an additional 119,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,624,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,348,000 after acquiring an additional 380,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,145,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,403,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,979,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,960,000 after purchasing an additional 271,408 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

