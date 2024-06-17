Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Short Interest Update

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 690,100 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 857,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of MRTN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.48. 136,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.76. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $249.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Marten Transport

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

In other news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $81,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 1,997.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MRTN. Stephens decreased their target price on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marten Transport has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRTN

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.