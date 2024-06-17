MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,060,963.20 in Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 53,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,963.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,265,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,323,533.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 63,600 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,289,172.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 18,084 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $371,987.88.

On Thursday, June 6th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 98,446 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,376.10.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 175,022 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $3,671,961.56.

On Monday, May 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 105,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,750.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 22,484 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $457,774.24.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 47,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $908,675.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $555,672.26.

On Thursday, April 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 107,083 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,228,397.23.

On Friday, April 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 60,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 320,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,247. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $339.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.61.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 21.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 27.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at $86,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 90.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

