McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $288.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $315.14.

MCD stock opened at $253.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.32. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,887,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

