McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $571.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

MCK stock opened at $589.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.72. McKesson has a 52-week low of $392.48 and a 52-week high of $592.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

