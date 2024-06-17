Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Shares Down 7.6%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.95. Approximately 99,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 133,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

