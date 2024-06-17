MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 3%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,421.17 and last traded at $1,450.00. Approximately 367,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,891,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,495.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSTR. TD Cowen lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,890.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,012.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.42 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,428.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,065.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total value of $6,005,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total value of $6,005,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $72,979,443 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 401,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,990,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $60,892,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $53,864,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

