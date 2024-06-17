Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 393.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.97.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MAA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.35. 427,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $158.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

