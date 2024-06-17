Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Sells $203,187.08 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $203,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 976,271 shares in the company, valued at $12,222,912.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Jon Congleton sold 16,607 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $212,071.39.

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.03. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLYS. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

