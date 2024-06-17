Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Sells $203,187.08 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYSGet Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $203,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 976,271 shares in the company, valued at $12,222,912.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jon Congleton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 12th, Jon Congleton sold 16,607 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $212,071.39.

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.03. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLYS. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

