Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP) Director Jeffrey Osher Purchases 5,983 Shares

Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Osher purchased 5,983 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $19,743.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Jeffrey Osher bought 1,225 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $4,140.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, Jeffrey Osher purchased 6,706 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $22,666.28.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Jeffrey Osher bought 16,951 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $57,463.89.

Mobile Infrastructure Stock Down 0.8 %

Mobile Infrastructure stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 67,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mobile Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:BEEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mobile Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 36,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobile Infrastructure Company Profile

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

