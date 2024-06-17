MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Trading Up 5.3%

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). 38,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 110,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

MobilityOne Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.05. The stock has a market cap of £5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.00 and a beta of 2.41.

MobilityOne Company Profile

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

