MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 201 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,077,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $209.25 and a 12 month high of $302.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,605,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

