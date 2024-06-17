MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 658,054 shares during the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,646,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 134,791 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 115,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.16. 47,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.1337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.