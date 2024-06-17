MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.37. 407,797 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average is $96.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

