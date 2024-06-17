MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 2,281 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJS. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 55,522 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

BSJS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.52. 50,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,401. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

