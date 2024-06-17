MONECO Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.57. The company had a trading volume of 185,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,742. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $119.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

