MONECO Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.41. 704,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,991. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $152.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

