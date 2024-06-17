MONECO Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.61. 3,509,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

