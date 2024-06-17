MONECO Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,752. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.93. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $94.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

