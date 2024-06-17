MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 1.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSVM. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,531,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,736,000 after buying an additional 252,520 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,453,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,537,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,917,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,124,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.08. 51,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,145. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $739.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

