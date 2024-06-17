MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DE traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $380.60. The company had a trading volume of 619,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.41. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $353.15 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

