MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New $429,000 Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

XT traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $61.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

