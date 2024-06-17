MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.00. 838,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

