MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,739,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,682,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.83. 62,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

