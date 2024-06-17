MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 495 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,209,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus reduced their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,104,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

