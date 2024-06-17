MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 856 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

