MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $423,691,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,340,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $814,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,086 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

