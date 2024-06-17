MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $423,691,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,340,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $814,000.
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,086 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72.
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF
The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.