Monero (XMR) Tops One Day Volume of $63.72 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $63.72 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $172.09 or 0.00263030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,427.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00597337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00111631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00034612 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00038220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00066168 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

