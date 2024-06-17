Monero (XMR) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $173.62 or 0.00260535 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.20 billion and $63.10 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,641.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $423.41 or 0.00635358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.06 or 0.00115639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00036350 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00040449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00072068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

