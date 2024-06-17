Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Cap of $188.53 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $188.53 million and $6.68 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00040295 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000691 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,123,640,436 coins and its circulating supply is 880,703,829 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

