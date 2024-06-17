Morgan Stanley Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $10.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $660.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

