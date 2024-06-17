Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFL stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,596 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

