Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $689,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.41. 530,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,589. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

