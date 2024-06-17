Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.21. 2,652,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,281. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.28.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

