Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $4.26 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.5% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,560,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $377.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,271. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $377.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.26. The company has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

