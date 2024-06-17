Myers Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Myers Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MYE stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $548.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

